Both Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan weakening democratic institutions: Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on both the Narendra Modi government and Pinarayi Vijayan’s Kerala LDF regime at a rally in Kottarakkara, accusing them of practising the “unhealthy politics of control” while weakening democratic institutions.
Addressing a large gathering in Kollam district, the Congress chief declared that the upcoming polls were not just about changing the government but “saving the future of Keralam, its prosperity, and its institutions of democracy”. He alleged there is a dangerous concentration of power and suppression of dissent under both BJP at the Centre and CPI(M) in Kerala over the past decade.
Kharge criticised the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 as “an attack on civil society and Christian institutions”, drawing parallels to the Waqf Amendment and warning that such moves undermine India’s pluralistic ethos and the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.
Kharge drew loud applause with his remark, “Are Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan really different? Flags are different, but surprisingly the style is the same!” He painted a grim picture of Kerala’s financial crisis, holding Finance Minister KN Balagopal responsible for exploding debt, delayed welfare, and Rs 600 crore cuts in SC/ST schemes. He also slammed the deteriorating law and order situation, custodial violence, and Sabarimala gold theft case. He highlighted people’s struggles with rising LPG prices, cost of living, and man-animal conflict.
Unveiling the party’s campaign promises, he announced the ‘Indira Guarantees’ - Rs 3,000 monthly pension, Rs 25 lakh health insurance in the name of Oommen Chandy, free KSRTC travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly support for college girls, Rs 5 lakh interest-free youth loans, a dedicated Ministry for Senior Citizens, and Rs 300 base price for rubber. He introduced key UDF candidates from the region and urged voters to choose democracy over dictatorship.
In a major show of solidarity, Karnataka Congress has deployed over 300 leaders, including MLAs, ex-MLAs, ministers and ex-ministers, to campaign in Kerala, with CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and minister KJ George leading the effort. A special flight carrying several leaders landed in Kerala on Sunday, and the team is expected to stay until polling ends. Karnataka leaders plan to focus on central and southern districts, including Kottarakkara, leveraging their 2023 election experience to strengthen UDF’s ground game.