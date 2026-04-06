Both Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan weakening democratic institutions: Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on both the Narendra Modi government and Pinarayi Vijayan’s Kerala LDF regime at a rally in Kottarakkara, accusing them of practising the “unhealthy politics of control” while weakening democratic institutions.

Addressing a large gathering in Kollam district, the Congress chief declared that the upcoming polls were not just about changing the government but “saving the future of Keralam, its prosperity, and its institutions of democracy”. He alleged there is a dangerous concentration of power and suppression of dissent under both BJP at the Centre and CPI(M) in Kerala over the past decade.

Kharge criticised the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 as “an attack on civil society and Christian institutions”, drawing parallels to the Waqf Amendment and warning that such moves undermine India’s pluralistic ethos and the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Kharge drew loud applause with his remark, “Are Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan really different? Flags are different, but surprisingly the style is the same!” He painted a grim picture of Kerala’s financial crisis, holding Finance Minister KN Balagopal responsible for exploding debt, delayed welfare, and Rs 600 crore cuts in SC/ST schemes. He also slammed the deteriorating law and order situation, custodial violence, and Sabarimala gold theft case. He highlighted people’s struggles with rising LPG prices, cost of living, and man-animal conflict.