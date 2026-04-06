Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala hits out at Centre over LPG crisis

BENGALURU: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Sunday, accused the Union Government of not increasing domestic gas production in the country.

He further accused the Centre of not supplying adequate LPG to Karnataka, thereby creating trouble on the ground for autorickshaw drivers, housewives, restaurants, and businesses.

“Nationally also, the myopic and lopsided policies of the BJP, besides the West Asia war, have led to this crisis. The PM and his petroleum minister and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, since he is aspiring to be the petroleum minister nowadays, should answer— Why do you have reserves only for seven days? Why did we not use the 11-year positive window when everything was hunky-dory to create our capacities and to ramp up our capacities?” Surjewala asked.

Surjewala accused the Centre of stalling irrigation projects in Karnataka, such as the Upper Bhadra Project. “The deliberate silence of Karnataka BJP to the step-motherly treatment by the Modi government of the rights and interests of Kannadigas cannot remain unpunished. The BJP has betrayed Karnataka, and they do not deserve your vote,” he said.