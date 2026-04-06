Indian Oil boosts auto LPG supply in Karnataka amid demand surge

BENGALURU: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has increased Auto LPG supplies across Karnataka in response to a sharp rise in demand triggered by ongoing geopolitical disruptions, the company said on Sunday.

According to the company, oil marketing companies (OMCs) operate 72 auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDS) in the state, of which Indian Oil runs 55 outlets. Though over 300 private ALDS exist, nearly 80% have become non-operational, leading to supply constraints.

The company noted that limited infrastructure and dispensing capacity continue to affect availability. Price differences have also shifted demand, with PSU outlets selling Auto LPG at Rs 89.52 per litre in Bengaluru, compared to Rs 99 to Rs 105 at private stations, resulting in longer queues, it added.

With nearly 70% of autorickshaws in the state equipped for dual fuel, Indian Oil has advised users to temporarily switch to petrol where necessary.