INTERVIEW|No infrastructure, proper policy for Kannada film industry: Jayamala

Elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce for the second time, actor-politician Jayamala has a lot of dreams. She is also disappointed about the lack of infrastructure to nurture the film industry and encourage new talent to make an entry into filmdom.

In an interaction with the editorial team of The New Indian Express, the former minister batted for a comprehensive policy for the film industry and the urgent need to complete the long-pending project of a film city. Excerpts...

You have been elected president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for a second term. What are the challenges you face as a woman?

I have worked at KFCC in various capacities. For two years, I was on the Executive Committee, three years as treasurer, and served as vice-president for four years. My mentor, R Lakshman, always advised me that if I were to become the president, I should first work as secretary.

His words motivated me and helped me understand how things work as I served as secretary for four years, which boosted my confidence. But I also realised it’s not easy for women. Some people openly ask why we should request a woman to get a job done. The mindset is still there. But I have taken it as a challenge and will prove my work through my actions.