Missing Kerala trekker found after four days

MADIKERI/KOZHIKODE: Sharanya, the trekker from Kozhikode who went missing from the Tadiandamol trail in Karnataka’s Kodagu, was rescued on Sunday after a search spanning four days. An experienced trekker, the 36-year-old had survived on water.

Over 100 people, including personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force, reserve police and forest department, as well as members of Adiya and Kudiya tribes, were involved in the search.

Sharanya went missing while trekking in Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu, on April 2. She had gone with with a group of 15 people and a guide. The group learnt of her absence upon returning to the base camp. She was traced around 5.30pm on Sunday.

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Members of the Adiya tribe — Raju, Aiyappa, Subramani and Mani – tracked her inside the sacred grove in Tadiandamol range.

News of her rescue brought relief to her parents, Gopi and Shailaja, who said the past few days had been filled with anxiety and sleeplessness.

“We are deeply relieved and grateful to everyone who stood with us during these difficult times,” Gopi said in Nadapuram.