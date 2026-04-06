Missing Kerala trekker found after four days

MADIKERI/KOZHIKODE: Sharanya, the trekker from Kozhikode who went missing from the Tadiandamol trail in Karnataka’s Kodagu, was rescued on Sunday after a search spanning four days. An experienced trekker, the 36-year-old had survived on water.
Over 100 people, including personnel from the Anti-Naxal Force, reserve police and forest department, as well as members of Adiya and Kudiya tribes, were involved in the search.
Sharanya went missing while trekking in Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu, on April 2. She had gone with with a group of 15 people and a guide. The group learnt of her absence upon returning to the base camp. She was traced around 5.30pm on Sunday.
Karnataka minister praises Sharanya for ‘remarkable feat’
Members of the Adiya tribe — Raju, Aiyappa, Subramani and Mani – tracked her inside the sacred grove in Tadiandamol range.
News of her rescue brought relief to her parents, Gopi and Shailaja, who said the past few days had been filled with anxiety and sleeplessness.
“We are deeply relieved and grateful to everyone who stood with us during these difficult times,” Gopi said in Nadapuram.
Speaking to the media in Karnataka, Sharanya said she survived without food. “I lost my way while climbing down. I tried contacting the forest helpline and my colleague from office, but there was no network,” she said.She said she walked till about 6.45 pm on April 2, the day she got lost, and when she found a stream, she decided to rest there.
The next day, since the sky was visible, she was on the lookout for drones. On the third day, she got drenched in heavy rain and was cold. However, she said she was not scared and did not panic, but spent sleepless nights.
Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, who was at the spot monitoring the search, met Sharanya, and she introduced him to the tribes who rescued her. “She is an experienced trekker. She took shelter at a place where water was available and she slept on the rocks. Five people from the Adiya tribe rescued her,” he said. The forest department will drop Sharanya to Nadapuram, he added.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre praised Sharanya for her courage, and said a massive search involving nine teams was launched immediately upon receiving an alert that she had gone missing. Khandre said on the directive of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah an additional 40 forest personnel were deployed on Sunday. “All agencies worked in coordination to ensure her safe rescue,” Khandre said.