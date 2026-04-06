Shakti beneficiaries in Karnataka to get personalised smart cards

BENGALURU: Nearly three years after the launch of the Shakti scheme, allowing women free bus travel, beneficiaries are set to receive personalised smart cards, with the Karnataka government initiating steps to implement a National Common Mobility Card-based ticketing system across state-run bus corporations.

Under the proposed system, any NCMC cardholder will be able to travel across buses operated by the four state-run transport corporations. Shakti scheme beneficiaries, meanwhile, will be issued a dedicated ‘Shakti card’ to avail free travel, a move that was planned alongside the launch of the scheme.

Beneficiaries can obtain the Shakti card by submitting a formal application. Through e-KYC verification, their details will be digitally captured and linked to the card, enabling seamless validation during travel without manual ticketing.

Once implemented, the system is expected to record usage by beneficiaries in real time, improving transparency, preventing misuse, and ensuring accurate identification. Officials said the move aligns with state government directions to strengthen data capture and streamline service delivery under welfare schemes.