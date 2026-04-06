Trekkers urge for safer trails in Kodagu after Kerala trekker went missing for four days

MADIKERI: The Kodagu division forest department has currently closed Tadiandamol for trekkers after a woman techie from Kerala went missing for four days while on a solo trek.

Sources confirmed that the trail will open after the department takes a few precautionary measures to avoid repetition of such incidents.

“The Tadiandamol Trek is closed for trekkers till April 11,” confirmed Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhishek. He explained that the department will conduct proper markings of the trek trails and will implement more safety measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

He stated that Kumara Parvatha is another major trekking route in the district managed by the department, where the trail is properly visible. However, since this trek also falls in a thick forest region, steps to implement safety will likely be planned.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district has instructed several trekking organisations based in Bengaluru and other cities to ensure safety measures.

However, experienced trekkers caution individuals against going on a solo trek or a solo hike on a new trek trail.

“It is not advisable for anyone, no matter how experienced they are, to go on a solo trek on a trail they are exploring for the first time,” shared Meghna Kushalappa, co-founder of Trek n Tales organisation.

She advised trekkers to research the trail before they head out and try to physically mark the trail path, in case they are trekking alone.

She suggested that trekkers download several mobile applications like Wiki Loc, Maps.me and Strava, which have trails saved (in paid versions).

She also advised trekkers to carry all basic essentials including a flashlight, extra water and snacks, a whistle, portable charger and a basic first aid kit.