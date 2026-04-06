Union Min HD Kumaraswamy lambasts CM Siddaramaiah, says Congress taking credit for Centre’s schemes

DAVANAGERE: Launching a scathing attack on CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the State Government takes credit for schemes implemented by the Union Government. Speaking to reporters in Davanagere, Kumaraswamy called Siddaramaiah “Kanna Ramaiah and not Anna Ramaiah”. The former CM said that free rice for BPL cardholders is given by the Centre and not State Government.

“I have seen CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala speak about this. They are saying that the Congress government has given the rice... but it comes from the Centre,” he said. “To build 15 lakh homes, there is a need for Rs 28,000 crore. However, the present government has granted Rs 2,000 crore,” he further hit out at the State Government.

He praised PM Narendra Modi for his handling of the LPG crisis amid the West Asia war. “The Congress is blaming the Centre and the PM. Our PM has cordial relationships with various countries, and LPG and crude oil is reaching our shores from the Strait of Hormuz. The PM has taken various countries into confidence,” Kumaraswamy said.