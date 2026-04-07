22.24 lakh farmers benefited from 79K water conservation works in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Karnataka has reported 79,440 water conservation and recharge works under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB 2.0) initiative as of March 2026. Among the districts, Kolar leads with 18,422 completed works, followed by Tumakuru (11,014) and Chikkaballapura (9,321), indicating a strong push in water-stressed regions. At the other end, Bengaluru Urban has reported zero works, Raichur just 18 works, Mandya (94) and Udupi (74).

The initiative focuses on intensifying community action and mobilisation to build low-cost rainwater harvesting structures in low cost and saturation mode. The JSJB initiative leverages community funds, individual donations, Corporate Social Responsibility funds and others for construction of low-cost structures like borewells, recharge shafts, recharge pits, using locally available material, to harvest rainwater, to boost ground water level and provide local tailor-made solution to water issues.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti presented a detailed snapshot of water conservation efforts in Karnataka in response to a question raised by Dr D Veerendra Heggade in the Rajya Sabha, recently.

Under watershed development efforts linked to PMKSY 2.0, as many as 2,174 water harvesting structures (WHS) have been created or rejuvenated in Karnataka, contributing to 6,397 hectares of additional protective irrigation.

The state has also made notable progress under micro-irrigation through the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme. Over the last decade, 108.07 lakh hectares have been brought under micro-irrigation, with yearly expansion peaking at 11.73 lakh ha in 2019-20 and maintaining steady coverage above 10 lakh hectares in recent years. In just the last three years (2023-24 to 2025-26 so far), 29.57 lakh hectares have been covered.