Farmer ID now must to purchase urea

SHIVAMOGGA: Farmers will now need a farmer ID (FID) to buy urea fertiliser, Joint Director of Agriculture Kiran Kumar stated in a press release on Monday. The new rule takes effect from the 2026-27 kharif season. Kumar said that the measure is aimed at bringing transparency to fertiliser distribution and curbing black market sales.

Under the system, fertiliser will be distributed through the K-Kisan software based on each farmer’s landholding size and crop, ensuring that only the required quantity is allotted. Farmers who do not yet have an FID are asked to visit their nearest Raitha Samparka Kendra, Horticulture Department office, or Common Service Centre with their pahani (land records), bank passbook and Aadhaar card to register.

Those who already hold an FID can get all their survey numbers linked to it. Licensed fertiliser dealers have been told they must mandatorily enter the farmer’s FID in the K-Kisan software before completing any sale. Retail dealers are also required to renew all their O-Form registrations.

Dealers who sell fertiliser without valid O-Form registration, charge more than the permitted price or supply fertiliser for non-agricultural purposes face cancellation of their licence, Kumar warned. Department officials have been trained and briefed on the new requirements.