Internal reservation for SCs to take centre stage once polling completed

BENGALURU: Once the polling for the by-elections to Davanagere South and Bagalkot gets over on April 9, the issue of internal quota for SCs is likely to take centre stage. The results of the two bypolls will likely have a bearing on the government decision after the Congress analyses which SC sub-castes voted in its favour, sources said.

Instead of holding a special cabinet meeting, which was scheduled for March 27 but deferred due to bypolls, CM Siddaramaiah is likely to take the issue as one of the key subjects during the regular cabinet meeting, sources added.

BJP leaders, especially Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, has reportedly wooed the SC left (Madiga) community to vote in favour of their candidate Veeranna Charanthimath in Bagalkot. Now, the Siddaramaiah camp is putting an all-out effort to convince Madigas, telling them that the government will implement internal reservation.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had reportedly criticised splitting of 17% quota. But on Monday, he clarified that the government is committed to implementing the internal quota ensuring that all SC sub-castes get justice.