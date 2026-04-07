Karnataka man trapped in well for three days rescued

UDUPI: An elderly man, who accidentally fell into a well and was trapped there reportedly for three days, was rescued by fire personnel. The incident occurred on March 28 and came to light on Sunday (April 5).

Charan, his neighbour who alerted fire personnel about the trapped man on March 30, said Srinivas Bhat, aged 60, who lives alone in his house at Kambalakatte in Adi Udupi, had said he was trying to repair a water pumpset.

Charan said Srinivas had booked a gas cylinder and the agency delivery staff went to the house, but did not find him there, and his phone was also switched off. Out of suspicion, another neighbour went to his house and, upon searching, found him inside the 20ft-deep well.

An officer said that they received a call on March 30, and found the elderly man trapped inside the well, holding a rope attached to the pumpset. He was dehydrated. He was rescued and shifted to the district hospital, and was admitted to the ICU for a few days. He is currently undergoing treatment and out of danger.