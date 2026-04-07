Karnataka Transport staff plan padayatra to protest wage arrears

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff will launch a padayatra from Chitradurga to Bengaluru from April 8, escalating protests over unmet demands.
Employees had put forward key demands, including implementation of equal pay on par with government employees under a 7th Pay Commission model from January 1, 2024; payment of 38 months’ salary arrears; and immediate conduct of union elections for recognition of labour organisations.
However, they have rejected phased payment of salary arrears, alleging prolonged delays despite repeated assurances from the State government over the past three years.
The protest will begin on Wednesday from Chitradurga, where employees will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, and proceed on a padayatra to Bengaluru.
The march is scheduled to be completed on April 21 at Freedom Park, where unions plan to stage an indefinite hunger strike.
The unions represent around 1.15 lakh employees across four State-run transport corporations, which collectively serve over one crore passengers daily.
Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, R Chandrashekar, state president of KSRTC State Road Transport Employees League, said, “Although the government has held multiple meetings over the past three years, no concrete action has been taken to address their concerns. And the state government till now is only negotiating instead of fulfilling our demands.”
Transport unions, management hold talks; 5% pay hike offered
In a fresh round of talks attended by Managing directors of all four State-run transport corporations on Monday, they offered a 5% increase in basic pay plus dearness allowance to employees, against unions’ demand of a 25% hike from January 1, 2024, with Joint Action Committee (JAC) representatives terming the discussions positive.
According to union representatives, the management highlighted the poor financial condition of the corporations, which workers acknowledged. However, unions highlighted that employees continue to work under pressure and with relatively low wages to maintain essential public services.
Speaking to TNIE, Vijay Bhaskar, General Secretary of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, said, “A key outcome of the meeting was the management’s assurance to address around 32,000 to 33,000 pending disciplinary cases, which have been affecting employee promotions and transfers. Officials indicated these cases would be reviewed to facilitate career progression.”
Discussions on the issue will continue in the next meeting scheduled for April 17, he further added.