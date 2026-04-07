Karnataka Transport staff plan padayatra to protest wage arrears

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff will launch a padayatra from Chitradurga to Bengaluru from April 8, escalating protests over unmet demands.

Employees had put forward key demands, including implementation of equal pay on par with government employees under a 7th Pay Commission model from January 1, 2024; payment of 38 months’ salary arrears; and immediate conduct of union elections for recognition of labour organisations.

However, they have rejected phased payment of salary arrears, alleging prolonged delays despite repeated assurances from the State government over the past three years.

The protest will begin on Wednesday from Chitradurga, where employees will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, and proceed on a padayatra to Bengaluru.

The march is scheduled to be completed on April 21 at Freedom Park, where unions plan to stage an indefinite hunger strike.

The unions represent around 1.15 lakh employees across four State-run transport corporations, which collectively serve over one crore passengers daily.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, R Chandrashekar, state president of KSRTC State Road Transport Employees League, said, “Although the government has held multiple meetings over the past three years, no concrete action has been taken to address their concerns. And the state government till now is only negotiating instead of fulfilling our demands.”