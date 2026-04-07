Siddaramaiah: Gowdas, Chaluvadi should revisit their old speeches on Modi

DAVANGERE: Taking a dig at Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday advised them to revisit their old videos and listen to what they had said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Responding to media questions, he said, “Don’t you know what these people, who have now joined BJP for their existence, said about BJP, RSS and Modi in the past? What morality do they have to criticize us?” Siddaramaiah said the guarantee schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and needy are consistently being targeted by the BJP, though the beneficiaries are appreciative of them. People find no reason to support the BJP, which is anti-poor and anti-Constitution, he said.
Responding to a question about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that the people brought them and fielded them for the elections, the CM said, “Then why did his son lose in Channapatna? It is not wrong to contest elections when people want us. However, when they reject, it is not proper to speak like this.
The people rejected Nikhil thrice,” adding that when he was JDS president, the party had won 59 seats, and now the number is 19. Replying to a question that minister Zameer Ahmed Khan did not campaign much in Davangere South, Siddaramaiah said, “Zameer has worked everywhere, including Kerala, Bagalkot and Davangere. Zameer is a soldier of the party.”