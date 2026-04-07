Siddaramaiah wraps up high-voltage campaign as Davanagere South, Bagalkot bypoll battle heats up

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will wrap up his whirlwind campaign for the April 9 bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies by holding a Congress leaders meeting in Bagalkot on Tuesday morning. The Davanagere South and Bagalkot seats fell vacant following the demise of Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and HY Meti, respectively. The public campaigning for the bypolls will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday.
During his high-voltage campaign, the CM had raised several issues targeting the BJP-led Union Government. He said the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka in tax devolution and was not cooperating with the state in the implementation of irrigation projects. He also highlighted his government’s implementation of the five guarantees and other development works.
The 77-year-old AHINDA leader had campaigned extensively in both the seats, albeit devoting more time to Bagalkot to chalk out a strategy to retain the seats. He had resolved the confusion over the issue of ticket distribution in Bagalkot by ensuring that his associate HY Meti’s son Umesh Meti, was fielded as candidate. According to sources, Siddaramaiah’s presence has helped the Congress significantly. Citing a state intelligence report, sources added that Congress was initially facing headwinds. BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath and his party leaders were making all-out efforts to woo Hindutva voters, especially in Bagalkot urban.
In Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah had addressed two public rallies and a dozen roadshows. In Davanagere South, he addressed one public rally and 10 roadshows.
In Davanagere South, he campaigned for Samarth Shamanur, grandson of former Congress veteran the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Samarth’s father, SS Mallikarjun, is the Horticulture Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, and his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, represents Davanagere in the Lok Sabha.
If the Congress wins both the seats, the Siddaramaiah camp is likely to take the credit for it. Siddaramaiah’s associate and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had also joined the campaign trail in Davanagere South reconciling with his cabinet colleague Mallikarjun.
Both the seats witnessed intense campaigning by bigwigs from both the national parties.
In the Congress camp, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, and the entire cabinet campaigned.
In the BJP camp, 83-year-old party veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa campaigned extensively. Apart from Yediyurappa, a host of other BJP leaders, including state unit chief BY Vijayendra, LoP in Assembly R Ashoka, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others campaigned.
According to informed sources, the battle in Bagalkot looks close. Realising the ground reality, Siddaramaiah’s MLC son Dr Yathindra, too, camped there for over a week. CM’sconfidant and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, too, camped there to neutralise the anti-incumbency factor, sources added. Satish had also chalked out a strategy and carried out a “silent operation” to get tacit support from a section of BJP leaders who are averse to the party’s candidate Veeranna Charantimath.
Congress is banking on its strong presence in rural areas, whereas the BJP is banking on the consolidation of its core votes in urban areas.
Charantimath, exuding confidence of winning from Bagalkot, claimed that Hindus, irrespective of their castes and sub-castes, will unite and vote for him.
Political analysts expect photo finish In Davanagere South, it is to be seen whether the Congress continues its winning streak. Being the grandson of Veerashaiva Lingayat strongman Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Samarth apparently has an edge. Samarth’s parents minister SS Mallikarjun and MP Prabha Mallikarjun, campaigning will also help him.
Zameer, who was reportedly sulking after a Muslim was denied a Congress ticket to contest from Davanagere South, had joined the campaign on Sunday. Yet, 13 Muslim candidates, including SDPI candidate Afsar Kodlipet, remain in the fray, giving jitters to Samarth. The BJP, with its candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, a ST Nayaka leader, is trying to capitalise on the division of Muslim votes.