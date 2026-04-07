Siddaramaiah wraps up high-voltage campaign as Davanagere South, Bagalkot bypoll battle heats up

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will wrap up his whirlwind campaign for the April 9 bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies by holding a Congress leaders meeting in Bagalkot on Tuesday morning. The Davanagere South and Bagalkot seats fell vacant following the demise of Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and HY Meti, respectively. The public campaigning for the bypolls will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday.

During his high-voltage campaign, the CM had raised several issues targeting the BJP-led Union Government. He said the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka in tax devolution and was not cooperating with the state in the implementation of irrigation projects. He also highlighted his government’s implementation of the five guarantees and other development works.

The 77-year-old AHINDA leader had campaigned extensively in both the seats, albeit devoting more time to Bagalkot to chalk out a strategy to retain the seats. He had resolved the confusion over the issue of ticket distribution in Bagalkot by ensuring that his associate HY Meti’s son Umesh Meti, was fielded as candidate. According to sources, Siddaramaiah’s presence has helped the Congress significantly. Citing a state intelligence report, sources added that Congress was initially facing headwinds. BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath and his party leaders were making all-out efforts to woo Hindutva voters, especially in Bagalkot urban.

In Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah had addressed two public rallies and a dozen roadshows. In Davanagere South, he addressed one public rally and 10 roadshows.

In Davanagere South, he campaigned for Samarth Shamanur, grandson of former Congress veteran the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Samarth’s father, SS Mallikarjun, is the Horticulture Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, and his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, represents Davanagere in the Lok Sabha.