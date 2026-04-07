Towing back in Bengaluru Central Corporation will cover all areas soon

BENGALURU: Four years after it was stopped following a severe backlash from the public, towing of vehicles parked in no-parking zones have made a comeback to the city. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have already reinstated towing operations within the Bengaluru Central City Corporation from Sunday (April 5) and will gradually extend it across the city.

According to a press release issued by BTP on Monday, the decision was taken in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to ensure seamless movement of traffic and reduce violations related to unauthorised parking.

The police said there will be no break in towing operations to maintain orderly traffic across the city. They advised motorists to strictly follow parking regulations and avoid unauthorised parking to prevent penalties and inconvenience.