Trekkers’ safety in Karnataka: Tracking devices, tech important, so are guides and rules

BENGALURU: The safety of trekkers and the need to address a rising demand for adventure sports has caught the government off-guard, particularly with the recent incident in Tadiandamol, Kodagu.

While officials agree to the demand for introducing technological interventions for tracking, experts stressed the need to get the basics right. This includes trained guides, stringent rules and regulations for companies and trekkers.

Naveen Mallesh, founder of TrekNomads, said small hand-held GPS trackers are used in other countries, including Nepal. Through this, a person can be traced from anywhere in the world. But they are not used here, as they are not permitted by the Department of Telecommunication. Use of walkie-talkies by private operators without licence and registration documents is not permitted. Thus, many follow basic tracking tools available on smartphones and watches. There are also many apps which help retrace tracks.

Experts pointed to replication of technology devised for defence forces tracking trekkers or people in forests. The DRDO-designed tracker-enabled jackets help trace defence personnel in crisis. This was later advanced to check on their health parameters also. Chip-enabled or radio-collar enabled devices that work on satellite-based phones can also be used while trekking.

“We are creating radio-collars that work without GPS technology. They can be extended for humans also. But satellite connectivity permissions are a concern,” said a manufacturer working with the forest department.

Tourism department secretary KV Trilok Chandra said a discussion with all stakeholders, including the forest department, will be held to introduce technological devices for tracking, even if they are a bit costly. All permissions and tours inside protected areas are through the forest department.