Trekkers’ safety in Karnataka: Tracking devices, tech important, so are guides and rules

BENGALURU: The safety of trekkers and the need to address a rising demand for adventure sports has caught the government off-guard, particularly with the recent incident in Tadiandamol, Kodagu.
While officials agree to the demand for introducing technological interventions for tracking, experts stressed the need to get the basics right. This includes trained guides, stringent rules and regulations for companies and trekkers.
Naveen Mallesh, founder of TrekNomads, said small hand-held GPS trackers are used in other countries, including Nepal. Through this, a person can be traced from anywhere in the world. But they are not used here, as they are not permitted by the Department of Telecommunication. Use of walkie-talkies by private operators without licence and registration documents is not permitted. Thus, many follow basic tracking tools available on smartphones and watches. There are also many apps which help retrace tracks.
Experts pointed to replication of technology devised for defence forces tracking trekkers or people in forests. The DRDO-designed tracker-enabled jackets help trace defence personnel in crisis. This was later advanced to check on their health parameters also. Chip-enabled or radio-collar enabled devices that work on satellite-based phones can also be used while trekking.
“We are creating radio-collars that work without GPS technology. They can be extended for humans also. But satellite connectivity permissions are a concern,” said a manufacturer working with the forest department.
Tourism department secretary KV Trilok Chandra said a discussion with all stakeholders, including the forest department, will be held to introduce technological devices for tracking, even if they are a bit costly. All permissions and tours inside protected areas are through the forest department.
Karnataka has 38 registered trek routes, operated by the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Board, a forest department wing. On an average, around 5,000 people go trekking on weekdays, and the number multiplies on weekends. Some routes are presently closed as it is forest fire season. There are other trekking routes operating on revenue lands, without permission.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Bishwajit Mishra said the responsibility of taking people trekking also rests with companies. There is a need for all government and private agencies to work together. Stringent regulations for taking trekkers and hiring guides will soon be issued, he said.
“Before introducing technology, there is a need to get basics right. There are trained guides from the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA), forest and tourism departments and district administrations. Yet their services are not fully used and regulations remain on paper. Today there are many companies offering trekking and adventure sports on social media, but they are not registered. They don’t have trained experts to guide people. Those registering through them should check for details,” said a senior DYSS official, seeking anonymity.
Dev Balaji, founder of Nature Admire, said there are recognised institutions that offer mountain and forest trekking certified training courses like GETHNAA, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports. Trekkers should undergo training instead of reducing a trek to an adventure or adrenalin sport.
Officials in GETHNAA said, “Going on treks in the absence of trained guides is inviting trouble. The government should make it mandatory for homestays, resorts and other agencies to get permits for all types of adventure activities. Licence for operations should be given when trained guides are included.”