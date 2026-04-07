Woman govt teacher killed, body burnt in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: A government woman teacher was brutally killed and her body burnt in an attempt to destroy evidence near Kalmod village of Kamalapur taluk, police sources said on Monday.

The deceased, Jyoti Kapale Hiremath (57), was teaching at the government school in Wandarkhed village of Bhalki taluk (Bidar district). She had taken a rented house in Bidar to be near her workplace. A resident of Anand Colony in Kalaburagi city, she visited the city once a week.

Kalmod, where her body was found, is on the way to Bidar, the police said. Initially, the crime was registered as the murder of an unknown woman, based on a complaint by Manohar Chakrakar of Kalmod. Later, her identity was established.

Kalaburagi SP P Adduru Srinivasalu said the search for the accused has begun, and once they are arrested, they motive behind the crime would be known.