BJP, Congress playing politics over ‘love jihad’ claim in Hubballi

HUBBALLI: It appears that politics is being played by both the BJP and the Congress party over the alleged ‘love jihad’ claim by the pro-Hindu organisations. While BJP leaders are lining up to meet the victim in the case, the Congress has been dubbing the entire incident the “toolkit” of the BJP ahead of the state bypolls.

Last week, an incident came to light in which allegations were made against a gymnasium owner, Sameer Mulla, of sexually exploiting a Hindu girl and threatening her family members. As her community members got involved in the case, the issue turned communal, and allegations of ‘love jihad’ started surfacing. On the other hand, the family of the accused has accused the community members of abducting and thrashing Mulla. Both sides have filed complaints and counter-complaints with the police who are investigating all angles.

Meanwhile, the issue took a political, as well as communal turn when political leaders started visiting the family members of the victim. Since the latter belonged to the community which always stood firmly behind the BJP, it was obvious for the latter to stand with the community.

Congress leaders charged the BJP with playing communal politics over a case still to be investigated. Congress District Women’s Wing president Gouramma Balogi charged that such allegations by the BJP have exposed the true face of forces that sow hatred in society and disturb peace. Calling this politically motivated, she said, it was an old tactic of the BJP. She also cautioned that the party would not allow Hubballi to become a laboratory of hatred.