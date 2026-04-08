BJP seeks votes in name of religion and caste: Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a strong attack on the BJP, alleging that it indulges in communal politics and seeks votes in the name of religion and caste.

Addressing a meeting of leaders of the Lingayat Panchamasali community as part of the campaign for Congress candidate Umesh Meti on the last day of public campaigning for the April 9 Bagalkot bypoll on Tuesday, the CM said that India is a country of diverse castes and religions and stated that the Constitution, written by Dr BR Ambedkar, provides equal opportunities to all sections of society.

He said the teachings of Basavanna promote equality and social harmony, and questioned whether a party that opposes such ideals deserves public support. He alleged that BJP leaders do not truly believe in Basavanna’s philosophy or constitutional values.

Referring to former BJP CMs BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai, Siddaramaiah said none of them strove to declare Basavanna as cultural leader of the state or worked to uphold his legacy.

He claimed that the Congress government has taken steps to honour social reformers and historical figures, including issuing directives to display Basavanna’s photo in government offices and celebrating the birth anniversary of Kittur Rani Chennamma. He criticised the BJP for allegedly failing to observe such occasions.