BJP trying to stall Karnataka guarantee schemes via EC, alleges DK Shivakumar during bypoll campaign

DAVANGERE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that the BJP has written to the Election Commission of India, objecting to the release of funds for the guarantee schemes and has allegedly hatched a conspiracy to halt these schemes through the poll body. “In this way, the BJP has attacked the poor and the unemployed youth, and voters will give a befitting reply,” he told reporters after campaigning for Congress’ Davanagere South candidate Samarth Shamanur.

“After our government came to power, we implemented a model scheme for the country. I heard that the Prime Minister has made a statement that the guarantee schemes have not been implemented in Karnataka and that Congress has not kept its promise. Those in such high positions shouldn’t lie to the people of the country. Those who criticised our programme have copied our plans in other states,” Shivakumar said, claiming that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to stop the guarantees.

“After an elaborate discussion with the officials, the dues of the Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi schemes have been released. This month’s money is pending, and it will be released after the elections. People need not worry that the guarantee schemes will be stopped,” he said.

On the bypolls, the Deputy CM said the Congress took everyone into confidence and gave tickets to new faces in both constituencies. “Initially, in Davangere South, some friends and the media tried to create confusion. Some have withdrawn from the contest and strengthened the party,” he said.

“Today I participated in the last day of campaigning in Davangere. The people of this area are very fortunate. This city is better than Bangalore in terms of concrete roads, parks and lakes,” he said.

According to a survey, 70% of voters support Congress in Davanagere South, he added.