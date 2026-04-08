Delimitation will hit south states’ representation, economy, says DK Suresh

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru South MP and Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) president DK Suresh has said that the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies would not only reduce the number of seats for South Indian states but also lead to

serious economic hardship. This is a conspiracy to funnel the south’s money to the northern states, and taxes from southern states will be diverted to northern states, he said.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the southern states need to wake up. “The Union Government says it is carrying out delimitation based on the 2011 Census. This is even more dangerous. As per that census, Bengaluru’s population was 60-70 lakh - it is now 1.4 crore. Karnataka’s population was 5 crore and has now grown beyond 7 crore,” he said.

On Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s remarks on Siddaramaiah continuing as the chief minister for the next two years, the former MP said the former has made a statement, and they have to listen to what he says.

“I haven’t said he will become CM today. But I have said the desire is there,” he said, responding to a question about his desire to see his brother become CM.