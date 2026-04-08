DKS plays down leadership issue

HUBBALLI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday refused to react to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement that Siddaramaiah would remain as Chief Minister until 2028. The Deputy CM said that only his and Siddaramaiah’s views would be relevant regarding the issue.

He, however, told reporters, “There is no need for you to create an issue out of this.”

Asked whether he would become chief minister after the byelections, he said, “Time will answer everything.”

The DCM said the Congress will win Davanagere South and Bagalkote byelections. “The campaign has gone very well. People are satisfied with our government’s programmes,” he said.

He said the BJP is mum on the price rise. The Centre has not announced any relief. “Our Five Guarantees have provided some support to the people. So, there is no problem for the party to win both seats,” he added. On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s suggestion to use petrol instead of CNG for autos he asked why the two ships carrying fuel from the Gulf were sent to Gujarat. With

Keralam going to polls on Thursday, Shivakumar said the Congress-led UDF would get two-third majority. People are tired of 10 years of the LDF misrule, he said.