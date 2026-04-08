Fake, derogatory posts target Congress leaders in Davanagere, complaints filed as poll campaign heats up

DAVANGERE: Controversial and fake messages are being spread about Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur, MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun and district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun on various social media sites.

In a complaint filed with Deputy Commissioner Gangadharaswamy GM, Congress Social Media Committee General Secretary H Mallikarjun Vandali alleged that Facebook IDs Karnataka Hindus, Postcard channel founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Swabhimani Davanagere, Young India and Ahinda Janavada -- have been sharing derogatory messages against the three and demanded criminal action against them.

The messages are personal and derogatory, which affects free and fair polling, he stated.

Taralabalu seer’s message fake

A message doing the rounds in the name of Taralabalu seer Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji that has gone viral is said to be fake. The mutt officials have requested people not to pay heed to such messages and filed a complaint with the DC.

Seer also has clarified that the message is fake and swamiji has not given any direction to his devotees. Further he said that the mutt is far from politics.

BJP too has lodged a formal complaint with the DC demanding action against those who are spreading message in name of the Taralabalu seer.

Former Mayor ST Veeresh and BJP general secretary Veeresh Doggalli who have lodged separate complaints alleged that BJP candidate’s photo is being used for spreading fake message about the elections in name of the Taralabalu seer and action should be initiated against the errant.