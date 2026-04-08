Former India captain Azharuddin joins Congress campaign in Davanagere South, backs Samarth Shamanur

DAVANGERE: Former cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday joined the Congress campaign in Davanagere South and urged the voters to ensure the victory of the party candidate Samarth Shamanur in the byelection.

Azharuddin, a veteran of electoral battles to Assembly and Parliament, told The New Indian Express that effective booth management is crucial in ensuring the Congress victory.

Azharuddin said the Siddaramaiah government has delivered on Guarantee Schemes and the Congress victory is a given in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies. Congress is known for giving pro-people governance and it should again return to power in all the states of the country, he added.

Azharuddin and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar roused the crowd during the roadshow to mark the end of the public campaign. Throughout the show, Azharuddin was seen waving to an enthusiastic crowd.

The rally began with garlanding of Basavanna statue at Basaveshwara Temple in Kayipet. The rally passed through key streets such as Doddapet, Vittal Mandir Road, Madina Circle, Azad Nagar and Bashanagar. Shivakumar said the people’s blessings would ensure Samarth’s victory. Minister SS Mallikarjun and several other leaders participated in the roadshow.