Kalaburagi teacher murdered over Rs 14 lakh loan dispute, body burnt; accused held

KALABURAGI: The police detained a man accused of killing a woman government school teacher and burning her body near Kalmod village under Kamalapaur police limits of Kalaburagi.

The police identified the victim as Jyoti Kapale (57), a resident of Anandnagar in Kalaburagi city, and a teacher at the Government Higher Primary School in Vanjarkheda village in Bhalki taluk. She went missing on April 3 and her body was found near Kalmod village on April 4.

Following investigation, the police took into custody Amar Mallappa Kudalli of Bhunyara village in Chincholi taluk.

The police said Kudalli earlier ran a Nandini parlor near Anandnagar in Kalaburagi and often went to Jyoti’s house to deliver milk. He had approximately borrowed Rs 14 lakh from her, and recently they clashed over returning the money. An enraged Kudalli hatched a plot to murder Jyoti. On April 3, he took Jyoti in a car, murdered her and burnt her body near Kalmod village to destroy evidence.