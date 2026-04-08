Karnataka BJP seeks action against Kharge for his ‘poisonous snake’ remark in Assam

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI : BJP leaders in Karnataka have sought action against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged provocative speech in poll-bound Assam. In a memorandum submitted to the State Police chief, the BJP leaders accused the Congress president of endangering the lives of lakhs of BJP and RSS members across the country by his alleged provocative remarks.
“Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing an election campaign in Assam, stated: “It is written in the Quran that if a poisonous snake is seen during namaz, it must be killed. RSS/BJP are like that poisonous snake; if you do not kill it, you will not survive.” By this statement, he has allegedly incited Muslims to kill RSS/BJP members,” the BJP leaders stated.
The BJP leaders stated that the potential nationwide consequences of such remarks cannot be ruled out, and his statement may encourage misguided individuals to attack RSS/BJP workers.
“In Karnataka, a Congress-led government is in power, and ministers like Priyank Kharge (son of Mallikarjun Kharge) have frequently made hostile remarks against RSS. In this context, there is a possibility that anti-social elements may misuse perceived government sympathy and attack RSS/BJP workers, thereby endangering their lives. As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the police are obligated to take suo motu action in such cases without waiting for formal complaints,” the BJP leaders stated, demanding the immediate arrest of Kharge.
“It is particularly concerning that Kharge has justified killing by referring to the Quran, which may encourage extremist elements within the community to commit acts of violence,” they added.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that for Congress leaders, terrorists look like angels and they only criticise the BJP and RSS. The people will decide who the real snakes are, he said. The Congressis full of poisonous snakes, the BJP leader said.
Joshi slams Kharge for ‘illiterate’ comment
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has come down heavily on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling all Gujaratis illiterate at a poll rally in Kerala recently.
“The Congress has been reduced to zero in Uttar Pradesh, near zero in Maharashtra and also in a few other states. That means he wanted to say that people of all these states are illiterate. What is needed to understand is the mentality and behaviour of the Congress leader,” he added.
Reacting to Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa’s allegation against the Centre over the scarcity of LPG in the state, Joshi said, “Muniyappa took part in the meeting convened by the Centre to discuss this issue where he hailed the efforts of the Centre. But, he was forced to speak against the Centre by the Congress high command.”