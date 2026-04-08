Karnataka BJP seeks action against Kharge for his ‘poisonous snake’ remark in Assam

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI : BJP leaders in Karnataka have sought action against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged provocative speech in poll-bound Assam. In a memorandum submitted to the State Police chief, the BJP leaders accused the Congress president of endangering the lives of lakhs of BJP and RSS members across the country by his alleged provocative remarks.

“Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing an election campaign in Assam, stated: “It is written in the Quran that if a poisonous snake is seen during namaz, it must be killed. RSS/BJP are like that poisonous snake; if you do not kill it, you will not survive.” By this statement, he has allegedly incited Muslims to kill RSS/BJP members,” the BJP leaders stated.

The BJP leaders stated that the potential nationwide consequences of such remarks cannot be ruled out, and his statement may encourage misguided individuals to attack RSS/BJP workers.

“In Karnataka, a Congress-led government is in power, and ministers like Priyank Kharge (son of Mallikarjun Kharge) have frequently made hostile remarks against RSS. In this context, there is a possibility that anti-social elements may misuse perceived government sympathy and attack RSS/BJP workers, thereby endangering their lives. As per the Supreme Court’s directive, the police are obligated to take suo motu action in such cases without waiting for formal complaints,” the BJP leaders stated, demanding the immediate arrest of Kharge.