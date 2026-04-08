Karnataka: BJP seeks probe into missing trekker case, questions circumstances of survival and rescue

MADIKERI : BJP has urged police to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent missing case of a woman trekker at Tadiandamol, raising questions over the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent rescue. A delegation led by district BJP Rural Mandal General Secretary P Danoj submitted a formal complaint to the Napoklu police on Tuesday.

According to BJP leaders, the sequence of events has raised several concerns. Despite a large-scale search involving over 100 rescuers for three days, Sharanya was located only on the fourth day inside the forest. The complainants have questioned how she managed to survive in dense forest conditions for such a duration.

The BJP workers have also flagged her “nonchalant behaviour” following her rescue and called for a thorough inquiry to establish the facts. In their complaint, they stated that if any wrongdoing or deliberate misrepresentation is established, appropriate legal action should be taken.

Danoj pointed out the challenges of surviving in a dense forest terrain for multiple days without food or assistance, and called for clarity from authorities. He also alluded to broader security concerns in forested regions, urging officials to rule out all possibilities through a transparent probe.

Another BJP member, Ambi Cariappa, termed the incident questionable and expressed concern over its potential impact on Kodagu’s image as a tourist destination. Napoklu Police Inspector Raghavendra assured the delegation that the matter would be examined.