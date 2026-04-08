Karnataka moves to frame SOPs for zoos after veterinarian’s death, stresses training and safety protocols

BENGALURU: To ensure the safety of zoo keepers, veterinarians and animals, proper training and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be in place for all zoos.

This was one of the observations made at a meeting of representatives of zoo managements of Karnataka, heads of the forest department and officials of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) held recently.

The officials were instructed to look for the best practices in zoos of other states and get details of operations from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on management methods.

The officials from ZAK pointed out that there are no SOPs or guidelines by CZA for them to follow. Thus, there is no one standard method of operation for all zoos in the state. The management and operation of each zoo varies from other. It depends on each zoo’s management team, the officials said.

The meeting was held following the death of Sameeksha Reddy, 27, veterinarian, Shivamogga zoo. Sameeksha died after she was attacked by a pregnant hippopotamus in the zoo.

During the meeting, the need for adequate training for veterinarians was discussed. It was noted that though students have veterinary wildlife health management and healthcare as a subject and those from Bengaluru and Bidar veterinary colleges undergo hands-on training during their internship, the zoo heads said, they were not enough. All veterinary students should be trained and training programmes should be intense.

It was pointed out that senior veterinarians should constantly supervise the new recruits. The zoo management and senior veterinarians are responsible for new recruits and students’ safety, communication and coordination.