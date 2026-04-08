Karnataka orders mandatory audit of adolescent pregnancies

BENGALURU: With pregnancies among girls aged 10-18 years associated with increased risks of maternal complications, adverse birth outcomes, school dropouts and social vulnerability, the Karnataka health department on Tuesday ordered a mandatory audit for adolescent pregnancy cases.

All identified adolescent pregnancies should be mandatorily reported by all government and private health establishments on the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH ) platform, according to the government order dated April 7.

It said the audit is aimed at checking the age at marriage, educational status, school attendance, awareness on reproductive health, access to contraception and counselling services, socio-economic and family vulnerabilities and linkages with health programmes such as Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 50% of adolescent pregnancies are unintended. The National Health Mission (NHM) and RKSK emphasise strengthening adolescent health services through counselling, awareness and access to reproductive health services.