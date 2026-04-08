Karnataka records 114 low-intensity earthquakes in five years, north districts see higher activity

MANGALURU: Karnataka has witnessed a dispersed but uneven pattern of low-intensity seismic activity over the past five years, with certain northern and northeastern districts emerging as relatively more active, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Earth Sciences recently.
The data shows that while the overall number of earthquakes in the state remains modest -- 114 events between 2021 and 2025 -- their distribution is not uniform. Districts such as Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi account for a higher share of recorded tremors, indicating localised clusters of microseismic activity.
Vijayapura stands out as the most seismically active district in the state during this period, recording 11 earthquakes in 2021, followed by 19 in 2022, six in 2023, two in 2024, and seven in 2025. Bidar also shows sustained activity, with three events each in 2021 and 2022, peaking at seven in 2023, and continuing with two and three events in subsequent years. Kalaburagi, which saw no activity in 2021, recorded a notable uptick with five earthquakes in 2023 and four in 2025.
Ballari registered a distinct spike in 2024 with seven earthquakes after relatively low activity in preceding years. In contrast, southern and coastal districts such as Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported only isolated or negligible seismic events.
The ministry’s district-wise table includes only 16 districts, reflecting those where earthquakes were actually recorded during the period. Several other districts do not appear in the dataset as they did not register any measurable seismic events between 2021 and 2025.
‘All recorded earthquakes were of shallow depth’
The majority of earthquakes recorded in the state fall in the micro to minor category, with magnitudes below 3.0 on the Richter scale forming the largest share each year. Events in the 3.0-3.9 range were limited, and only a few crossed magnitude 4.0 over the five-year period, with none exceeding magnitude 5.0. All recorded earthquakes were of shallow depth, less than 30 km, which typically reduces the likelihood of significant damage.
The state’s seven seismological observatories, operated by the National Centre for Seismology under the National Seismological Network, are located in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mandya, Kodagu, Ballari, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi. These stations enable detection of earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 and above across the state, though the government acknowledged that spatial coverage is periodically reviewed, especially in regions like the Western Ghats.
Most parts of Karnataka fall under Seismic Zone II, denoting low risk, with parts of the coastal belt classified as Zone III (moderate risk). The government also noted that the current seismic zoning framework remains unchanged following the withdrawal of a proposed revision in March 2026.
Seismic monitoring infra must be strengthened: Prof
Dr Babloo Chaudhary, Assistant Professor, Dept of Civil Engineering, NITK, Surathkal, attributed the relatively higher seismic activity in North Karnataka to a combination of factors, including hydroseismic responses during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods, as well as large-scale mining operations. He clarified that most of the recorded tremors -- being below magnitude 3.0 -- are not an immediate cause for alarm. However, he cautioned that any noticeable increase in frequency or intensity of such events warrants closer scientific investigation.
He noted that Karnataka does not lie along any major active tectonic plate boundaries, which generally limits the risk of high-magnitude earthquakes. At the same time, he emphasised that seismic events are inherently unpredictable. Citing the example of the devastating Kobe earthquake in Japan, he said that even regions considered relatively stable can experience sudden and severe shocks.
Prof Chaudhary also underscored the need to strengthen the state’s seismic monitoring infrastructure. He pointed out that the existing network of seven observatories is insufficient for a comprehensive assessment of localised seismic activity, and called for the establishment of additional monitoring stations to improve data accuracy and early analysis.