Karnataka records 114 low-intensity earthquakes in five years, north districts see higher activity

MANGALURU: Karnataka has witnessed a dispersed but uneven pattern of low-intensity seismic activity over the past five years, with certain northern and northeastern districts emerging as relatively more active, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Earth Sciences recently.

The data shows that while the overall number of earthquakes in the state remains modest -- 114 events between 2021 and 2025 -- their distribution is not uniform. Districts such as Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi account for a higher share of recorded tremors, indicating localised clusters of microseismic activity.

Vijayapura stands out as the most seismically active district in the state during this period, recording 11 earthquakes in 2021, followed by 19 in 2022, six in 2023, two in 2024, and seven in 2025. Bidar also shows sustained activity, with three events each in 2021 and 2022, peaking at seven in 2023, and continuing with two and three events in subsequent years. Kalaburagi, which saw no activity in 2021, recorded a notable uptick with five earthquakes in 2023 and four in 2025.

Ballari registered a distinct spike in 2024 with seven earthquakes after relatively low activity in preceding years. In contrast, southern and coastal districts such as Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported only isolated or negligible seismic events.

The ministry’s district-wise table includes only 16 districts, reflecting those where earthquakes were actually recorded during the period. Several other districts do not appear in the dataset as they did not register any measurable seismic events between 2021 and 2025.