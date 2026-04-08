Koraga tribals in Karanataka earn steady income by exporting wild honey to Gulf

MANGALURU: The Koraga tribal families in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district are making a self-reliant livelihood by selling organic wild honey collected from forest areas. This honey, under the brand name ‘Prakruthi’, is making its way to markets in the Gulf region.

The wild honey is sourced from dense forests in Aranthodu, Panja and Kollamogaru villages by the 9 Koraga families using sustainable harvesting techniques, including smoke to move the bees. The tribals ensure that the bees are not killed while harvesting and their hives are rebuilt.

Pushpa, a Koraga community woman said, “We walk into the deep forest to collect the honey from natural hives. There are challenges in collecting the honey as we have to climb tall trees and this is our occupation passed on by our elders.

It is highly skilled work to climb trees that are more than 50 feet high. Earlier there were no takers for the wild honey but with the support of the VDVK since its establishment in 2023, we are earning a steady income. This is a pure, unadulterated honey and we are getting continuous orders from the customers,” she said.