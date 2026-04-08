Man stabbed in Hubballi road rage after objecting to wrong-side riding, three including two minors arrested

HUBBALLI: In a road rage incident, a man who questioned three people riding a bike on the wrong side, was stabbed by the trio in Hubballi on Monday. The victim has been identified as Yellappa, a resident of Unkal, where the incident took place.

Police have arrested the three accused, of whom two are minors who were riding pillion behind the bike rider, who is a major. All three have been sent to judicial custody.

Hubballi Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, after the incident the police identified the culprits, arrested them, and seized the bike. He confirmed that when Yellappa objected to the three youth on the bike entering the road side of the road, a heated argument took place which turned into a fight and ended with stabbing.

Activists have alleged that the issue of vehicles entering the wrong side is prevalent throughout the BRTS stretch. During the night, things get worse.

This issue has been brought to the notice of the police and the BRTS authorities earlier, but it still remains unresolved. “We do not support the traffic violations but at the same time projects like the BRTS can be managed in a better way by making it convenient for the road users.

On some stretches the road users have to take a longer route, and hence many are tempted to take a shortcut. Such shortcuts lead to accidents and road rage. The stretch near APMC, Unkal, Navanagar, Sattur, Shettar Colony, Toll Naka and others are always in the red zone,” an activist added.