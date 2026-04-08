Panchamasali seer files extortion complaint over Rs 3 crore demand, woman levels counter charges of harassment

VIJAYAPURA : Basavajaya Mrutunjaya Swamy, a prominent seer of Panchamasali community, has filed a complaint against a Bengaluru-based woman stating that she and her associates allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from him.
In the complaint filed with the Vijayapura Rural police, he alleged that the woman is threatening to defame him on social media platforms and on the media if the money is not paid. He claimed that they issued death threats and also threatened to file a rape case against him.
The seer said she first met him two to three years ago along with her brothers, introducing herself as a member of the Lingayat community engaged in social work through a foundation supporting poor and orphaned children. Later, she started demanding money and when refused, she resorted to blackmail and false allegations, he charged.
He claimed that on February 11, while returning from Kaggod village in Vijayapura taluk, his vehicle was allegedly blocked by the accused, who demanded money and damaged his car when he refused.
The seer further alleged that defamatory content about him was circulated on certain media outlets and social media platforms, despite a restraining order obtained from a Bengaluru civil court.
He stated that one of his disciples received a phone call, demanding Rs 3 crore with threats of further defamation and legal action if the demand is not met. A case has been registered against the accused, including individuals identified as Prithvigouda, Yashwant and MD Viresh, seeking legal action. The seer alleged that some people are trying to disrupt the Panchamasali protest which he has been heading to demand 2A reservation for the community.
In a counter move, the woman reportedly filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women in Bengaluru, alleging that the seer subjected her to physical, mental and sexual harassment. In her complaint, she accused him of blackmailing her by threatening to release her private videos on social media. The commission has reportedly written to the police department to take suitable action on the complaint.