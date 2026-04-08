Scorching summer heat to evaporate up to 7 tmcft water across lakes,dams in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With scorching heat, Karnataka is expected to lose up to 7 tmcft of water from all the reservoirs, tanks, rivers and other surface water resources this summer, forcing farmers and others to depend on ground water for drinking and agricultural purposes.

Some districts, especially in North Karnataka, are experiencing temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius, which will only go up in the coming days. GS Srinivas Reddy, former director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said the evaporation is around 6 mm per day during April and May and it will go up to 150 mm. This roughly translates to 0.3 metre, or 1 foot, for two months. “Be it a tank, river or reservoir, water during summer gets evaporated by 1 foot,” he said.

Reddy said that at many places, farmers use flood irrigation to water their crops, where evaporation is high. This causes more water loss, though awareness has been created on using sprinklers or drip-irrigation systems. “Water is also lost due to transpiration, where plants and vegetation let out more water and demand more frequent watering,” he explained.