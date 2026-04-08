This gram panchayat in Karnataka deposits Rs 5,000 for each girl child under ‘Kumari Samriddhi’ scheme

BELAGAVI: In a commendable move towards promoting gender equality and securing the future of girl children, the Hooli gram panchayat in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district has introduced an innovative welfare scheme titled ‘Kumari Samriddhi’. Launched in August 2022, the initiative has now earned recognition across Karnataka for its impactful grassroots approach.
The scheme is designed to support families with girl children by providing financial assistance at the time of birth. Under this initiative, if a family’s first child is a girl or if they have two girl children, the gram panchayat deposits a fixed amount in the child’s name. This financial support aims to ensure long-term security and encourage a positive outlook towards the birth of girl children.
During its initial phase, from August 15, 2022, to August 15, 2025, the Panchayat deposited Rs 5,000 in the name of each eligible child. A total of 47 girls benefited from this phase, with an overall investment of Rs 2.35 lakh. Demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the programme, the panchayat increased the deposit amount to Rs 5,500 from August 16, 2025. Since then, two more children have benefited, adding Rs 11,000 to the total disbursement.
The funds are deposited in the local branch of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank and are accessible to beneficiaries along with accrued interest when they turn 18. So far, a total of Rs 2.46 lakh has been deposited in the names of 49 girl children.
Despite having a modest population of around 12,000, the Hooli gram panchayat has funded this initiative using its own annual revenue of Rs 717 lakh, highlighting effective and responsible local governance. Panchayat Development Officer Mahadevappa Kalli emphasized that the scheme focuses on ensuring financial stability for girls in the long run.
The concept was originally proposed by gram panchayat member Virupaksha Toragalla during his tenure as the president. His vision was to create a supportive environment for girl children and improve their future prospects. To raise awareness, deposit slips are distributed to mothers during national celebrations such as Republic Day and Independence Day.
Speaking to TNIE, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde described the move as a commendable initiative by the gram panchayat (GP). He noted that it reflects how GPs can actively contribute to the welfare of citizens. He also added that all gram panchayats have been instructed to adopt a similar approach.