Udupi untreated sewage released into sea; Upa Lokayukta files 17 suo motu complaints

BENGALURU: Udupi, a coastal town in Karnataka, is allegedly allowing improperly treated sewage from the City Municipal Council, as well as untreated sewage, to flow into the ocean, affecting aquatic animals and polluting groundwater and the surrounding environment. The district is also marred by numerous illegal resorts and homestays.

This came to light when Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa recently visited Udupi district. He has registered a total of 17 suo motu complaints on various issues against all the concerned authorities.

According to the complaints, sewage water in Udupi town is not being treated properly, and waste is not being disposed of at the sewage treatment plant at Nitturu. The level of biochemical oxygen demand was found to be more than 10 points above the prescribed limit.

The improperly treated water flows into drains, which connect to the Indrani River, eventually joining the ocean at Kalmadi bridge and Baapu Thota near Malpe.

Borewell water has also been contaminated due to groundwater pollution caused by sewage, with local villagers raising complaints before Justice Veerappa.

However, no notice was issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Irrigation Department to the erring authorities of the Udupi City Municipal Council (UCMC) for their inaction.

This has affected aquatic animals, which in turn impacts the health of people consuming sea products, as stated in the complaint.