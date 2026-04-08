Udupi untreated sewage released into sea; Upa Lokayukta files 17 suo motu complaints

BENGALURU: Udupi, a coastal town in Karnataka, is allegedly allowing improperly treated sewage from the City Municipal Council, as well as untreated sewage, to flow into the ocean, affecting aquatic animals and polluting groundwater and the surrounding environment. The district is also marred by numerous illegal resorts and homestays.
This came to light when Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa recently visited Udupi district. He has registered a total of 17 suo motu complaints on various issues against all the concerned authorities.
According to the complaints, sewage water in Udupi town is not being treated properly, and waste is not being disposed of at the sewage treatment plant at Nitturu. The level of biochemical oxygen demand was found to be more than 10 points above the prescribed limit.
The improperly treated water flows into drains, which connect to the Indrani River, eventually joining the ocean at Kalmadi bridge and Baapu Thota near Malpe.
Borewell water has also been contaminated due to groundwater pollution caused by sewage, with local villagers raising complaints before Justice Veerappa.
However, no notice was issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Irrigation Department to the erring authorities of the Udupi City Municipal Council (UCMC) for their inaction.
This has affected aquatic animals, which in turn impacts the health of people consuming sea products, as stated in the complaint.
This has prompted the Upa Lokayukta to register a complaint against the Environment Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) of UCMC, Environment Officer, KSPCB, Executive Engineer of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Deputy Director of Inland Water, officials of the Fisheries and Tourism Departments, and the Regional Director of the Coastal Regulation Zone, among others.
When the Upa Lokayukta examined records of the Tourism Department in Udupi district, it was found that more than 156 resorts are illegal, while only about 35 are operating legally. Around 232 homestays are licensed, while an estimated 100 to 200 homestays are allegedly operating illegally.
Tourism Department staff informed the Upa Lokayukta that notices had been issued to 153 illegal resorts and 102 homestays, but no action had been taken to shut them down.
Registering a complaint against 79 district officials, the Upa Lokayukta directed them to take action and submit a report detailing violations by resorts and homestays, including whether they were established on agricultural land or in violation of coastal buffer zone norms.
The Upa Lokayukta has also registered a case against officials of the police, revenue and health departments after noting that 63 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2025 for drug consumption, and 15 cases for possession, in Manipal, where more than 35,000 students are studying.
Justice Veerappa directed the Inspector to furnish details of cases registered under the Act over the past five years, including whether any students were involved in drug consumption, college-wise statistics, whether any accused pleaded guilty, the number of drug addicts treated and the place of treatment, whether they continued their studies after cases were registered, and details of action taken against drug peddlers.