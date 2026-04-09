A photo finish on the cards in Karnataka's Davanagere South, Bagalkot

BENGALURU: The bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies on Thursday (April 9) is set to be a cliffhanger, with both the Ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP campaigning intensely to win the two seats.

The bypolls were necessitated following the demise of veteran Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South) and HY Meti (Bagalkot).

The results that will be declared on May 4 will reveal whether there was any anti-incumbency factor working against the Siddaramaiah government and also to what extent the BJP has managed to utilise it to its advantage.

The political future of as many as 34 candidates (25 in Davanagere South and nine in Bagalkot) will be sealed after the polling ends on April 9.

The Congress has fielded Samarth Shamanur (Davanagere South) and Umesh Meti (Bagalkot). The BJP has pitched Veeranna Charantimath against Meti and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa against Samarth.

Samarth is the grandson of former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa and son of Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun. Umesh Meti is the son of former minister HY Meti.

The Congress has kept its fingers crossed, hoping to repeat the victories it secured in the bypolls held to Shiggaon and Channapatna in November 2024, where the party candidates defeated Bharat Bommai of the BJP and Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS, respectively. The Congress had also retained Sandur then.