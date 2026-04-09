Bagalkot Assembly constituency in Karnataka sees a battle between veteran & novice

BAGALKOT: The bypoll to the Bagalkot Assembly constituency to be held on April 9, has emerged as a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, and also between a veteran and a novice.

The BJP has fielded seasoned politician Veeranna Charantimath, while the Congress has nominated newcomer Umesh Meti. Political observers say the result will depend on how effectively the candidates influence voters and mobilise party support.

BJP’s Charantimath has contested from the constituency five times and served as MLA thrice.

Known for his administrative experience, he enjoys a reputation for simplicity, discipline, and punctuality. His determination to complete development works has earned him admiration among supporters. However, his blunt style of communication has also drawn criticism, with some perceiving it as offensive, leading to a section of former associates distancing themselves.

He has also served as chairman of the Bagalkot Town Development Authority and is regarded as an influential figure in the constituency.

In contrast, Congress candidate Umesh Meti is a first-time candidate without prior experience as a public representative. He, however, benefits from the political legacy of his father, HY Meti, and has maintained close contact with voters at the grassroots level. Umesh’s soft-spoken nature and approachable personality have helped him build goodwill, especially in rural areas. Congress workers and supporters see reflections of his father’s inclusive and hospitable approach in him, which has helped unite leaders behind his candidacy.

The BJP is banking on its strong Hindutva base, organisational support from the RSS, and Charantimath’s experience. The party is also attempting to project unity and highlight alleged shortcomings in development under the Congress government.