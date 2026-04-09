Bagalkot bypolls: Barring a few incidents, polling peaceful; 43.69 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

BAGALKOT: Barring a few incidents, polling was peaceful in Bagalkot assembly segment on Thursday.

Election Commission of India recorded 43.69 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.

In one of the incidents, confusion prevailed at a polling booth in Bagalkot after a voter alleged that his vote had already been cast. The octogenarian found his name marked as “voted” in the electoral list, leading to a brief altercation with polling officials. Upon verification, authorities allowed him to exercise his franchise. Officials later clarified that the mix-up occurred when the voter’s son had arrived earlier, and the senior citizen’s name was mistakenly marked instead. The issue was promptly resolved at the booth, ensuring the elderly voter was able to cast his vote without further hindrance.

In one of the polling booths in Aminagad, some people were seen expressing anguish for the district administration not ensuring a drinking water facility. An old woman who was standing in the queue, collapsed. She was immediately offered water and sent for medical check up.