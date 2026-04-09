BJP steps up attack on Kharge, Congress slams Assam CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders on Wednesday stepped up their attack on All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged provocative remarks comparing RSS and BJP to “poisonous snakes” at a rally in poll-bound Assam.
They questioned whether the hate-speech laws were selectively applied in Congress-ruled states or whether they were conveniently ignored when provocative remarks were made against Hindus.
Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka said that Kharge’s remarks comparing the RSS and BJP to “poisonous snakes” and speaking in a manner that appears to provoke violence raise serious questions about the Congress’ commitment to responsible public discourse.
“This is the same party that claims to run a Mohabbat ki Dukaan. Yet time and again, its leaders resort to language that spreads hostility and division. If this is the Congress’ idea of a Mohabbat ki Dukaan, the country can clearly see what is actually being sold,” he said.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an FIR registered against Kharge and lodge him in Tihar Jail for making “uncivilised and atrocious” remarks against the RSS and BJP. “It looks like fatigue has overtaken him. He needs both physical and mental rest,” Narayanaswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.
Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said a suo-motu case should be registered against Kharge, and he should be asked to retire from politics. “The Congress president insulted the people of Gujarat by calling them illiterate for supporting the BJP. He compared the BJP/RSS to poisonous snakes and provoked Muslims,” he said.
Even as Kharge faced flak from state BJP leaders for his alleged provocative remarks comparing RSS/BJP workers with poisonous snakes, his son and Minister Priyank Kharge tried to defend him. “When there’s a poisonous snake in your backyard, do you feed it or deal with it?” Priyank posted on X.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Karnataka slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma for his remarks against Kharge. “I strongly condemn the disrespectful remarks made by Assam CM against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Himanta Biswa Sarma must issue an immediate and unconditional apology for these remarks,” said DyCM DK Shivakumar.