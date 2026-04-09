BJP steps up attack on Kharge, Congress slams Assam CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders on Wednesday stepped up their attack on All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged provocative remarks comparing RSS and BJP to “poisonous snakes” at a rally in poll-bound Assam.

They questioned whether the hate-speech laws were selectively applied in Congress-ruled states or whether they were conveniently ignored when provocative remarks were made against Hindus.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka said that Kharge’s remarks comparing the RSS and BJP to “poisonous snakes” and speaking in a manner that appears to provoke violence raise serious questions about the Congress’ commitment to responsible public discourse.

“This is the same party that claims to run a Mohabbat ki Dukaan. Yet time and again, its leaders resort to language that spreads hostility and division. If this is the Congress’ idea of a Mohabbat ki Dukaan, the country can clearly see what is actually being sold,” he said.