CM Siddaramaiah accuses EC of bias, defends guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: slamming the Election Commission of India (ECI) for seeking a clarification on the guarantee scheme funds released to Davanagere and Bagalkot Assembly segments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantees implemented by his government are not “this by-election-time announcements”.
“Targeting Karnataka’s guarantee schemes is not just political - it is anti-poor, anti-women, and anti-Karnataka,” he posted on social media platform ‘X’.
Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes are ongoing programmes of his government.
“We have implemented the guarantees as part of the commitments made to the people during the 2023 Assembly elections. Funds are regularly transferred to beneficiaries in a transparent and structured manner, in accordance with scheme guidelines. This is governance— a direct investment in human dignity, household stability, and economic participation— not inducement,” the CM said.
Siddaramaiah said that the ECI has written to the Karnataka government on the release of funds under the guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where bypolls will be held on April 9.
The CM said that the BJP’s double standards on guarantee schemes are well known. “On one hand, they criticise Karnataka’s guarantees as freebies. On the other, they copy the same schemes and implement them in states where they are in power. The Karnataka model has clearly set the benchmark for the country,” the CM added.
Further, Siddaramaiah said what is deeply concerning is the selective approach of the ECI. “In states like Maharashtra and Bihar, cash transfer schemes have been announced or fast-tracked just before elections, with direct financial benefits extended to voters. These are well-documented patterns. Yet, the ECI remained silent and allowed them to proceed without scrutiny,” the CM said.
He also said that the ECI’s move is not neutrality, but complicity. “When BJP or NDA governments act, the ECI looks the other way. But when Karnataka fulfils its promises, the same ECI becomes hyperactive. This double standard exposes a clear bias. Our government will remain committed to its promises and will continue to deliver for every Kannadiga,” Siddaramaiah added.