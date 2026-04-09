CM Siddaramaiah accuses EC of bias, defends guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: slamming the Election Commission of India (ECI) for seeking a clarification on the guarantee scheme funds released to Davanagere and Bagalkot Assembly segments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantees implemented by his government are not “this by-election-time announcements”.

“Targeting Karnataka’s guarantee schemes is not just political - it is anti-poor, anti-women, and anti-Karnataka,” he posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes are ongoing programmes of his government.

“We have implemented the guarantees as part of the commitments made to the people during the 2023 Assembly elections. Funds are regularly transferred to beneficiaries in a transparent and structured manner, in accordance with scheme guidelines. This is governance— a direct investment in human dignity, household stability, and economic participation— not inducement,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said that the ECI has written to the Karnataka government on the release of funds under the guarantee schemes in Davanagere and Bagalkot districts, where bypolls will be held on April 9.