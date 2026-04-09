Karnataka government rules out auto LPG shortage

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday urged the public not to pay heed to rumours about auto LPG shortage, clarifying that sufficient supplies are being maintained across the state through public sector oil companies.

The food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Wednesday issued a statement, saying that some reports about auto drivers queuing up at fuel stations due to a shortage are “false and misleading.”

It highlighted that there is a temporary shortfall from private auto gas suppliers. However, public sector companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have stepped in to stabilise supply.

According to the government, these companies had earlier supplied 56.67 metric tonnes of auto LPG and are currently supplying 83.58 metric tonnes to retail outlets. Over the past five days, supply levels have remained robust, with 87.78 metric tonnes supplied on April 2, 86.05 metric tonnes on April 3, followed by 84.80, 94.11 and 83.58 metric tonnes on subsequent days.

The government emphasised that additional quantities have been consistently released to meet demand and prevent disruption of the supply.