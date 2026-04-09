Kodagu district BJP unit suspects trekker’s Maoist link, files complaint

MADIKERI: The Kodagu district BJP Rural Mandal has filed a complaint with Napoklu police, demanding an investigation into the missing case of trekker Sharanya at Tadiandamol. The Napoklu Inspector of Police Raghavendra has assured to look into the matter.

Led by P Danoj, the general secretary of district BJP Rural Mandal, several party workers went to Napoklu police station on Tuesday and filed the complaint. The 36-year-old woman trekker from Kerala had gone missing in Tadiandamol on April 2 and was traced four days later.

In the complaint, the BJP members expressed doubts on how Sharanya, who was not traced for three days even after extensive search operation by over 100 rescuers, was found inside the forest on the fourth day. They also expressed doubts on Sharanya’s behavior after the rescue mission and have demanded a thorough investigation.

“In case Sharanya is found guilty of staging this drama, she must be booked and fined for wasting government money,” Danoj said in the complaint.

“It is not possible to stay in the dense forest for four days without food. Naxal activities are active in several parts and this case has given rise to further suspicion,” he alleged.

Another BJP member, Ambi Cariappa, said the incident is likely to be a publicity stunt and alleged that it has brought a bad name to Kodagu tourism.

When contacted, SP Bindu Mani confirmed that no FIR has been registered in this regard as there is no suspicion in the case.