Karnataka

LPG as wedding gift boomerangs on groom in Uttara Kannada, taluk admin serves notice

Relatives of the couple said the taluk administration has sent the groom a notice seeking an explanation.
A LPG cylinder being gifted at a wedding in Uttara Kannada.
A LPG cylinder being gifted at a wedding in Uttara Kannada.(Photo | Special arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

A relative’s gift to a newly wed couple has created a buzz in Bhatkal – Vivek Mahale and Nagasandhya Shanti were gifted an LPG cylinder. Even though it was done in a lighter vein, it also brought trouble to the couple. After people took pictures and posted it on social media platforms, the taluk administration served a notice to the groom.

Uttara Kannada is witnessing a severe scarcity of LPG cylinders. Relatives of the couple said the taluk administration has sent the groom a notice seeking an explanation.

“The groom has gone to Tirupathi after the wedding. But since the news has reached him, he is upset and worried,” said a relative. Bhatkal Tahsildar Nagendra Kolashetty said he has never heard of someone gifting an LPG cylinder at a wedding. “We are surprised.

There is no scarcity of LPG cylinders in Bhatkal taluk. It cannot and should not be done. I have asked the food inspector for a report in this connection. The food inspector will send a report today.

The same will be forwarded to the district administration in Karwar,” he told TNIE.

LPG cylinder
Uttara Kannada
Wedding Gift

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