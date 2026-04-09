‘No Bribes’ boards to adorn government offices in Karnataka

BENGALURU: While bribes and government offices are synonymous, attempts are being made to clean up the system. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed all department heads to install boards carrying messages on what the public should do if any government employee demands a bribe.

This move is a bid to raise public awareness about corruption and instil fear among officials. At present, there is already a circular to display the helpline number of the Karnataka Lokayukta office, and the number of the district Lokayukta police officials.

As per the recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Committee - II, in order to bring more transparency into all government offices, the administration has recommended putting up anti-bribe messages in Kannada and English.

The chief secretary has also given the words to be included on the board: “Do not pay bribes. If anybody from this office asks for a bribe, or if you have any information on corruption in this office or if you are a victim of corruption in this office, you can complain to the head of this department, or officers of Karnataka Lokayukta”.

She also directed department heads, including secretaries and additional chief secretaries, to put up a second board with details of the Karnataka Lokayukta head office phone numbers, addresses of the head office and district office, email id and other details. This is applicable to all government offices, boards and corporations and other aided organisations, she added.