Polling for by-election in Karnataka's Bagalkot assembly starts peacefully

BAGALKOT: The polling for by-election in Baglakot assembly constituency has started on a peaceful note as the voting has continued in all 319 polling booths on Thursday.

As per the data released by Election Commission of India, a total of 11.87% polling was recorded in the constituency by 9:30 am.

The district has a total of 259260 voters, of them 126761 male and 132499 female while 23 are other voters who are expected to exercise their franchise in the election. A total of 382 Ballot Units (BU), 382 Control Units (CU) and 414 VVPAT machines are being used in the polling.

It may be noted that the election necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA, H. Y. Meti in November last year due to age-related issues.

Following that, the Congress offered a ticket to his son, Umesh Meti and the BJP fielded former MLA Veeranna Charantimath who was defeated by senior Meti by over 5,000 votes in the last assembly polls.

Now, the polling is underway briskly in the constituency to elect the new MLA.