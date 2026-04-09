Reservation for women in Karnataka Assembly polls soon: Minister Chaluvarayaswamy

MANDYA: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the government has introduced several schemes for the development of women, with over Rs 1.3 lakh crore disbursed to people across the state through various initiatives, including guarantee schemes.

Inaugurating the International Women’s Day 2026 programme organised by the district administration and the Women and Child Development Department at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday, Chaluvarayaswamy said while challenges are a part of life, women should move forward by making use of the facilities provided by the government.

Highlighting the role of women in society, he said even before Independence, women in India had representation and recognition. “The government has placed strong emphasis on women’s education under the slogan ‘If a girl is educated, it is like opening a school’. 50 per cent reservation has been provided in teacher recruitment, and reservations have also been ensured in zilla panchayat and gram panchayat elections, enabling greater participation of women in public life,” he said.

He added that the day is not far when women will receive reservation in Assembly elections as well. Stressing the need for education and economic empowerment, the minister said women have a vital role in nation-building and that their representation is essential for creating a better society. He also announced that a market will be set up in Mandya district under the NRLM scheme to facilitate the sale of products made by women.

Mandya MLA P Ravikumar said efforts are underway to promote small-scale industries for women in the district. He said small industries Vice-President Vijayalakshmi Raghunandan is keen on establishing garment units.