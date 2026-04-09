Sterilization of wild animals to check numbers? It’s an idea

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said there is a need to think about sterilization of select wild animals, in the wake of increasing man-animal conflict and deaths.
He said there is a rise in animal population and a need to save human lives. Acknowledging the need for a detailed discussion and public debate before taking any final decision, he claimed that sterilization will be temporary, for around 1-2 years. A detailed report will be prepared before appealing to the Supreme Court, where the matter is being heard.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Khandre said it is only a germ of an idea, which is being considered. He said the government was giving serious thought to voluntary relocation of tribals and forest dwellers. A list of all people who have shown interest in relocating is being prepared and it will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as it involves financial support. The relocation project will help expand the forest area for animals and help in conflict mitigation.
Forest department officials said the immuno-contraception programme was being discussed with the minister for only elephants and leopards, which are outside forest areas.
Thorough analysis required: Expert
“Maharashtra has obtained permission from the courts to sterilize five leopards in conflict regions on a pilot basis. In African countries, elephant immuno-contraception is being done to mitigate conflict. The same is being looked at in Karnataka. The state houses about 6,800 elephants and over 2,000 leopards outside forest areas. A discussion on this is also in the works with Wildlife Institute of India,” a forest official said.
Elephant expert K Sukumar said scientific models and assessments need to be undertaken for immuno-contraception. “The biological, demographic and geographic dimensions and implications for all species need to be ascertained... glad that the minister has brought up the topic, but thorough analysis is required before implementation,” he said.
It may be recollected that a proposal was earlier drawn up to temporarily sterilise elephants in coffee estates and conflict regions, like Hassan and Madikeri, but nothing moved ahead. The subject was also discussed at the recent National Board for Wildlife meeting.
Praveen Bhargav, Trustee – Wildlife First, said, “The minister’s statement that resettlement of people marooned inside protected areas would be taken up to address human-wildlife conflict deserves to be welcomed. However, there is no magic bullet to resolve conflict and a slew of measures is necessary. Unscientific habitat manipulation like grassland creation, widening view lines for tourism, construction of waterholes, check dams and water harvesting structures needs to be stopped. Notifying corridors and improving landscape connectivity is another long-term intervention that is hugely important to minimize conflict which deserves attention.”