Sterilization of wild animals to check numbers? It’s an idea

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said there is a need to think about sterilization of select wild animals, in the wake of increasing man-animal conflict and deaths.

He said there is a rise in animal population and a need to save human lives. Acknowledging the need for a detailed discussion and public debate before taking any final decision, he claimed that sterilization will be temporary, for around 1-2 years. A detailed report will be prepared before appealing to the Supreme Court, where the matter is being heard.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Khandre said it is only a germ of an idea, which is being considered. He said the government was giving serious thought to voluntary relocation of tribals and forest dwellers. A list of all people who have shown interest in relocating is being prepared and it will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as it involves financial support. The relocation project will help expand the forest area for animals and help in conflict mitigation.

Forest department officials said the immuno-contraception programme was being discussed with the minister for only elephants and leopards, which are outside forest areas.