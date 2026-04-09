Three labourers killed in landslide on Hulikal Ghat in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: A landslide on Hulikal Ghat in Shivamogga district on Thursday evening claimed the lives of three construction workers, while four others trapped in the incident were rescued.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when the labourers were working on the construction of a revetment wall on Hulikal Ghat, a stretch connecting Shivamogga and the Kundapura highway.

Talking to TNIE, SP B Nikhil said, "Seven labourers were trapped in the landslide, and four labourers were rescued while three others were trapped. The body of the trapped will be taken out.”

The deceased have been identified as Raju (30) and Shabbir from Haveri district, and mason Raghavendra (37).

The trapped and injured labourers were rushed to hospitals in Udupi and Kundapura. The landslide occurred near a temple situated on one of the curves of Hulikal Ghat.

Police from Nagara station and personnel from the Department of Fire and Safety were involved in the rescue operation.

Similar landslide incidents have occurred at the same spot previously. Hulikal Ghat is a crucial route connecting the Malenadu and Karavali regions.